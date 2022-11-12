Melissa Joan Hart has denied reports of a feud with Lena Dunham.

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to insist that she is a huge fan of the 'Girls' creator and she has no idea where reports of their rivalry originated from.

She wrote: "So I don't normally pay any attention to the tabloid rumor mill but numerous friends have asked me about my 'rivalry' with @lenadunham and I'm truly confused. We have no 'bee'", and as far as I remember we haven't even had the pleasure of meeting let alone having enough of a relationship to warrant any time to discuss drag queens."

Melissa - who has children Mason, 16, Braydon, 14 and Tucker, 10 with her husband Mark Wilkerson - added: "Don't let them get you with flashy links as they pretend to give you hot gossip that doesn't exist. I'm a fan of Lena's work and all that she does to support females in our industry and hope to share a latte someday. Please be careful not to get caught up in the hateful rhetoric of these sites that promote division and spew c*** to make a profit. #mytedtalk."

She also shared screenshots of blind items from an Instagram gossip site about her alleged rivalry with Lena.

One message read: "MJH has it out for Lena Dunham," adding that they allegedly know each other because "Lena's dad was friends with the creator of 'Clarissa Explains It All' and that there was an alleged fight between the two about "child drag queens".