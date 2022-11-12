'Titanic' has been voted the "best" film to see in the cinema.

The 1997 blockbuster - which was directed by James Cameron and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as a pair of star-crossed lovers aboard the ill-fated ship - was found to offer the best cinematic experience to viewers, in a new survey conducted by OnePoll between 1st and 3rd November 2022 on behalf of newly relaunched BFI IMAX, followed closely by 'Jurassic Park' and 'Avatar.'

The research also found that four in 10 Brits feel regret after watching a blockbuster at home instead of on the big screen and that half of Brits feel more immersed and connected to blockbusters when watched at the cinema because they get distracted by their phone when using a streaming service such as Netflix or Disney+.

A spokesperson from BFI IMAX said: “Some of the top filmmakers identified in this list – [Christopher ] Nolan, [Peter] Jackson, [James] Cameron,[Steven] Spielberg – are among directors who are masters of their craft in maximizing use of the screen and the soundscape in their films, to deliver an experience which can only truly be appreciated in cinemas. Filmmakers have demonstrated that cinema is one of the best mediums for delivering everything from the smallest-scale tales, right up to world-beating blockbusters.”

The representative went on to add that the new IMAX experience becomes "more than a night out" and allows moviegoers to enjoy films in the way the directors intended.

They added: "More than a night out and a chance to see the biggest films released in the way their directors intended, the cinema offers a chance to enjoy films without the distractions of home. Our recently relaunched BFI IMAX, with state-of-the-art technical upgrades, is designed to be the most immersive cinema experience yet, so you can get the most out of your visit, and be pulled right into the action.”

