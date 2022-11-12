Elon Musk’s foreign relations are “worthy of being looked at”, says President Joe Biden.

The US President thinks it might be a good idea to investigate the 51-year-old billionaire's ties to Saudi Arabia after Prince Alwaleed bin Talal contributed $1.89 billion to his bid to takeover Twitter late last month for $44 billion.

The calls were first brought into the public consciousness by Senator Chris Murphy, the Democratic representative for Connecticut.

After being asked by a reporter, if Elon posed “a threat to US national security and should the US, with the tools you have, investigate his joint acquisition of Twitter with foreign governments, which include the Saudis?,” the 79-year-old head of state made the admission.

President Biden said: "Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at.

"Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate -- I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting it's worth being looked at. That's all I'll say.”

Earlier this month, Senator Murphy expressed his concern about the “potential influence” of Saudi Arabian interests in the corporate policy of Twitter, which has been dubbed the “digital town square” by the Tesla founder.

In a letter, the member of the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee, Chris said: "Given Twitter's critical role in public communication, I am concerned by the potential influence of the Government of Saudi Arabia.

Elon’s purchase of Twitter - and its governance of since - has been shrouded in confusion as he has been adopting a method of crowdfunding ways to make the failing site more profitable, such as charging for verification.