Mel B received a “really thoughtful” letter from Queen Consort Camilla after receiving her MBE.

The Spice Girls singer was honoured earlier this year for her role as patron of Women’s Aid and she praised the wife of King Charles for her own work highlighting domestic abuse as she revealed Camilla has asked her to speak at an upcoming event for the Women of the World foundation.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: “I’m really honoured. I feel it’s so brave and honourable of Camilla to bring the issue of domestic abuse to the forefront and I admire her hugely for it.

“When I got my MBE, Camilla even wrote me a personal letter congratulating me, which was really thoughtful.

“I was also invited to a private dinner at Clarence House.

“She’s a classy, intelligent, kind and understanding lady who’s been a breath of fresh air every time I’ve met her.”

The 47-yyear-old star - who accused her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte of being abusive when they split in 2017 - previously admitted it was even more "amazing" to receive an MBE because she was given the honour as Melanie Brown and not Scary Spice.

She explained: “I felt like it was the most incredible day of my life.

“It felt amazing that it was me, Melanie Brown, a working- class girl from Leeds, and not Mel B the Spice Girl who had received the award.”

Mel added how important it was for her to use her "loud voice" to shine a spotlight on her fellow survivors of domestic abuse.

She added: “The MBE was for all women and especially for my late dad, because I promised him on his deathbed that I would leave my husband, and if it wasn’t for that I wouldn’t be here now. It’s all about making something terrible into something positive and about women supporting other women. I have got a loud voice; so many women suffer in silence and it’s an honour for me to be their voice.”