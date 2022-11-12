Meta is to cull 11,000 jobs.

Mark Zuckerberg outlined plans for the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to get rid of 13 per cent of its workforce, which currently stands at 87,000 people.

The 38-year-old company founder called the move "the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history".

In a statement, he said: "I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted.”

Mark attributed the move to predictions for growth based on their increase of ad sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He continued: "Many people predicted this would be a permanent acceleration. I did too, so I made the decision to significantly increase our investments."

The investments include pouring billions into the virtual reality venture, Horizon Worlds as last month they teased that “legs are coming” to avatars.

Mark blamed "macroeconomic downturn" and "increased competition" as the reasons behind the unexpected dip in revenue.

He said: "I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that.”

The news of the mass sackings - which is a move copied across the industry as Twitter, Stripe and Lyft cut last week - was not unexpected as they recorded a disappointing third financial quarter and outlined their intention to become a “slighly smaller organisation”.

Earlier this week, Mark said: "In 2023, we're going to focus our investments on a small number of high-priority growth areas.”

"In aggregate, we expect to end 2023 as either roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organisation than we are today.”