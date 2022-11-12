Kate Winslet donates money to struggling single mother

Kate Winslet has donated £17,000 to a mother facing a huge electricity bill to keep her daughter on life support.

Carolynne Hunter, from Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire - whose daughter Freya, 12, has severe cerebral palsy and relies on receiving oxygen for chronic breathing problems - was warned that her bill could rise from £6,500 to £17,000 next year.

And she was left feeling overwhelmed when Kate, 47, donated to her GoFundMe after hearing about their struggle on BBC News.

According to MailOnline, Ms Hunter said: "Our journey as a family has been very traumatic and I just feel done at this point in my life.

"When I heard about the money I just burst into tears - I thought it wasn't even real. I'm still thinking 'Is this real?'

"We're still freezing and we're not even at minus temperatures yet. I am nipping at the staff not to put the heating on unless it's necessary.

"The council have put solar panels up to help but I don't think it'll help with the bill.

"I didn't speak out to get donations but at the same time I have to make sure that Freya is OK.

"I'm going to be helped but what about everyone else? I wanted the Government to pay for it and do the right thing – it shouldn't have to be a celebrity that steps in."

Along with making a donation, Kate - who is patron of the Family Haven, a charity formed to help disadvantaged and vulnerable families in Gloucestershire - also reached out to the family to wish them well.

