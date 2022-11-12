Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against four members of the 'Rust' crew.

In October 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed by a prop gun being held by lead actor Alec and he is now suing armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director Dave Halls, prop supplier Seth Kenney and prop master Sarah Zachry over the shooting.

Baldwin's suit - which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court - is a cross complaint coming from a previous suit in which a script supervisor named him and the others as defendants.

Alec has insisted he didn't pull the trigger and has blamed prop managers for not checking if the gun was loaded.

According to MailOnline, his cross complaint states: "This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully, Halls failed to check the gun carefully and yet announced the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly off set and was a safety risk to those around her."

Filming is set to resume on the set of 'Rust' in January, after producers reached a confidential settlement with Hutchins' widower Matthew.

He will serve as an executive producer of the movie under the terms of the settlement.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that 'Rust' will resume production in California because it is "too emotionally difficult" for the cast and crew to return to New Mexico.

Producers are planning to scout locations in California, near Palm Springs and the Nevada border because it isn't felt appropriate to go back to the original filming cites.

A source told Deadline: "It’s emotionally difficult for the crew and the cast to return to the same place."

Melina Spadone, the attorney for Rust Movie Productions LLC, confirmed: “The production of 'Rust' will not return to New Mexico. The production is considering other locations, including in California, but no decisions have been made."