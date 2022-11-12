Britney Spears wants to "repair" her relationship with her sons.

The 40-year-old pop star is mother to Sean Preston, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44, but has become estranged from them in recent months and has reportedly stopped posting nude photos onto Instagram as part of a "concerted effort" to make amends.

A source said: "Britney is now making a concerted effort to repair the relationship with her sons. She has refrained from posting what her friends call ‘racy’ photos and videos on her Instagram for two weeks. Although those around Britney think it is wonderful that she is so proud of her body, they also were able to make her see why this may be inappropriate for her boys, who only want the best for her."

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - whose sons declined an invitation to her wedding when she tied the knot with Sam Asghari, 28, in June - regained control of her fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 and the insider went on to explain that Britney is "starting to see" that changing her ways on social media will encourage her children to come back into her life.

The source told Hollywood Life: "Everyone knows she is beautiful and people around her do understand why, after being locked in her conservatorship for so long, she wanted to express herself. Britney is starting to see why this may cause her sons to feel a certain way. Her friends believe this change will cause Jayden and Sean Preston to welcome her back into their lives. She said to those around her that, if this is the only roadblock, she will do her best to stay in the safe lane and keep her page PG. She is really trying to do so because she misses her boys. She wants them to be proud of their mom."

Earlier this year, Jayden alleged that his mother was"trying to get attention" with her racy Instagram posts and hoped that she would eventually stop.

He said: "It’s like almost as if she must put something on Instagram to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop, but I’m hoping for me, maybe she will."