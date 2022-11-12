Rihanna wants to have more children.

The 34-year-old pop star became a mother for the first time in May this year when she gave birth a son - whose name she has not yet released publicly - with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky and now an insider has claimed that the pair want to expand their family even more.

A source said: "Rihanna and A$AP are so in love and have the best time together. They are also a great team when it comes to being parents to their baby boy. Rihanna always dreamed of being a mom and she takes a lot of pride in it. She would love to have more children with A$AP in the future."

Meanwhile, it was confirmed in September that the 'Umbrella' hitmaker will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023 and the source went on to add that she is trying to stay "fit and healthy" ahead of the prestigious gig.

The insider told Entertainment Tonight: "Rihanna is excited for her Super Bowl performance. She is trying to stay on the healthier side and feel good and fit ahead of it."

The Fenty Beauty founder recently revealed that she "cannot believe" she even agreed to take on the performance at the massive sporting but it was "now or never" because she has found herself getting "really comfortable" in life as a mother.

She said: "I can’t believe I even said yes! It was one of those things that like, even when I announced it I was like, 'I can’t take it back now. It’s final. I can’t believe ... what did I just get myself into?' Because the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. It’s an entertainer's dream to be on the stage like that, but it's nerve-racking.

"You wanna get it right. You know everybody's watching. And they're rooting for you, and I wanna get it right. It's a challenge I was willing to accept. Being a new mom, nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn't a challenge like that. It was now or never, sure. For sure. You can get real comfortable at home as a mom."