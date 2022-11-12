Ramona Singer has quit 'The Real Housewives of New York.'

The 65-year-old businesswoman has appeared on the Bravo reality show - which follows the lives of affluent women who live in the Big Apple - since it began in 2008 but will not return for the upcoming 14th season, which has been retitled 'RHONY: Legacy.'

She told the New York Post's PageSix column: "I do not want to do the show any longer. It’s not for me at this time."

The rebranding of the show - which will feature alums Kelly Bensimon, Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley amongst its lineup - was first announced earlier this year and will work more as a reboot with classic cast members and Dorinda recently claimed that her former co-star Ramona was trying to "protect herself" when she branded the spin-off as "The Loser Show."

Dorinda said: "It’s a been difficult time for all of us because we’ve all been in limbo for a long time, so maybe she was safely reacting to protect herself. Maybe she’s worried. I don’t believe [she feels that way]. I would hope that’s not true."

Ramona previously admitted that she was unsure whether she would return to the show - which took an extended break between its 13th and 14th season - because she did not like the attention that came with being a part of it.

She said: "I really don't know [if I'll do 'RHONY Legacy']. Number one, I don't know if I will be and number two, I don't know if I want to do it again, for a lot of reasons. I'm a lot calmer now that I haven't done the show. I know this is like an oxymoron but I really don't like being recognised. All of a sudden now people are bugging me, like, 'Oh my God, it's you, Ramona. I know you're on a date but can I have a photo?' And guess what, the men I date don't like the attention either, and neither do my girlfriends."