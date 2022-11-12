Ramona Singer quits RHONY

Published
2022/11/12 20:00 (GMT)

Ramona Singer has quit 'The Real Housewives of New York.'

The 65-year-old businesswoman has appeared on the Bravo reality show - which follows the lives of affluent women who live in the Big Apple - since it began in 2008 but will not return for the upcoming 14th season, which has been retitled 'RHONY: Legacy.'

She told the New York Post's PageSix column: "I do not want to do the show any longer. It’s not for me at this time."

The rebranding of the show - which will feature alums Kelly Bensimon, Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley amongst its lineup - was first announced earlier this year and will work more as a reboot with classic cast members and Dorinda recently claimed that her former co-star Ramona was trying to "protect herself" when she branded the spin-off as "The Loser Show."

Dorinda said: "It’s a been difficult time for all of us because we’ve all been in limbo for a long time, so maybe she was safely reacting to protect herself. Maybe she’s worried. I don’t believe [she feels that way]. I would hope that’s not true."

Ramona previously admitted that she was unsure whether she would return to the show - which took an extended break between its 13th and 14th season - because she did not like the attention that came with being a part of it.

She said: "I really don't know [if I'll do 'RHONY Legacy']. Number one, I don't know if I will be and number two, I don't know if I want to do it again, for a lot of reasons. I'm a lot calmer now that I haven't done the show. I know this is like an oxymoron but I really don't like being recognised. All of a sudden now people are bugging me, like, 'Oh my God, it's you, Ramona. I know you're on a date but can I have a photo?' And guess what, the men I date don't like the attention either, and neither do my girlfriends."

© BANG Media International

ramonasinger jillzarin kellybensimon dorindamedley

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Cole Swindell might propose to Courtney Little
Jack Harlow finds confidence sexy
Adele using £400k tech system to protect her voice in Las Vegas
Brooke Shields regrets telling the world she was a virgin

Recommended