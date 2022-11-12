Boris Becker is giving lessons in Greek philosophy to his fellow prisoners.

The German tennis legend, 54, was jailed for two and a half years in April for fraudulently hiding £2.5 million in assets to avoid paying debts and is reportedly giving his fellow inmates at HMP Huntercombe in Oxfordshire philosophy classes and a source claimed that he is the "perfect" person to teach the course.

The source said: "Boris has gone from mega-stardom to a bankrupt prison inmate in the space of a few years. It’s a remarkable fall from grace and he’s been forced to examine just about everything about himself. He’s the perfect person to teach this course."

According to the insider, there is a "running joke" that Boris will be broadcasting his knowledge to the nation if he signs up to appear on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here' when he is released in 2024.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: "There’s a running joke that he’ll be spouting Stoicism on 'I’m A Celebrity' in a year or two! He’s a popular guy. People know he’s been through a lot."

Just weeks ago, it was claimed that the sports star has been giving exercise classes to his fellow inmates and has become a "popular" member of the prison.

Becker's lawyer Oliver Moser told German media: "Our client Boris Becker is still doing well given the circumstances and he fits constructively into everyday prison life."

Boris is said to have his own private cell and his behaviour in prison has been described as impeccable.

A close friend said: "He’s popular with his ­fellow inmates."

A source close to Becker said that the six-time Grand Slam champion works out in the gym and has shed 18lbs, while he teaches 45 inmates fitness, nutrition, crisis management and a special type of yoga and meditation.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: "As an athlete, he knows his way around victories and defeats.

"He shares his life experience with his fellow inmates."