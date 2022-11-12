The Crown star Dominic West once rented a cottage from King Charles

Dominic West once rented a cottage from King Charles.

The 53-year-old actor portrays the now-monarch- who acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September - during the years that he was known as Prince Charles in Netflix hit 'The Crown' and as part of his research for the role ended up staying on a farm estate in Cornwall operated on behalf of the King.

He said: "Well, I read most of the books about him, and my God, there's a lot of biographers as we saw [in the coverage of] the Queen's funeral. There seemed to be a new one every 10 minutes. I took advantage of the huge research department of 'The Crown'.

"They sent me lots of videos, lots of interviews. I mean, it's the thing about him: There's so much on him, and every single moment of his life has been scrutinized and recorded, so there's a lot to go on. He has a farm estate that he rescued in Cornwall and that the Duchy of Cornwall [which operates land holdings on behalf of the British monarch's eldest son] now runs, and you can rent cottages there."

'The Wire' star went on to explain that he stayed in the accommodation for a week so he could "think about" the 73-year-old royal - who is now married to Queen Consort Camilla but has sons Prince William and Prince Harry with the late Princess Diana - and enjoyed the "travel aspect" of the preparation.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "I went there for week, just to sort of carry on my reading and research and walk around and think about him and be in a place [imbued] by his personality. I went to Highgrove [Charles' private residence] as well and joined a garden tour there. So I really enjoyed the travel aspects and going to the places where he's had an effect."

