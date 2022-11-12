Aaron Carter took in a homeless woman before he died.

The pop star - who is survived by his fiancee Melanie Martin and their 11-month-old son Prince - was found dead last week at the age of 34 and the woman who is said to have discovered his body was reportedly on the streets before he took her in and employed her as a housekeeper following a possible break in

A source told TMZ : "Aaron and Melanie went down to Orange County last month for a few nights to visit their son who's currently under the care of Melanie's mom, as neither parent had physical custody of the child and they got word of a possible break-in at their house ... their front door was open and someone left behind cigarette butts. A friend urged them to get someone to house-sit for them if/when they left and friend had a woman in mind from his church ... who happened to be homeless. Melanie and Aaron met her, and they felt she was a good fit. So they brokered a deal where they'd offer her a free place to stay in exchange for keeping an eye on the place. She'd also do odd jobs around the property."

The outlet went on to claim that following the 'I Want Candy' hitmaker's death, the fate of the housekeeper remains unknown but claimed that there had been "a lot of activity" at the home since the tragedy happened.

Meanwhile, Aaron had been working on a book about his life up until his death but is said to have been against the idea of releasing it, just days after Ballast Books confirmed they will be bringing out 'Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life' this coming Tuesday.

A source said: "Aaron, in the midst of [working on the book], said, ‘I want nothing to do with this’ and stopped, so the fact that the publisher is saying it’s green-lit, it’s not! That’s against Aaron’s wishes!"