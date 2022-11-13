Louis Tomlinson has broken his arm.

The 30-year-old singer has apologised to fans because he has been forced to cancel a string of personal appearances to promote his new album, 'Faith in the Future', after falling over after a concert in New York City on Friday (11.11.22) and "badly" injuring his limb.

He said in a statement shared to Instagram: “Thank you to everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me.

"The show last night in New York was incredible

“Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly.

“So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week. New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week. Louis.”

The former One Direction singer recently hit out at performers who charge fans to meet their idols, insisting the music industry could do more to help people instead of being "greedy f******"

He said: “In terms of what I think could be better, honestly, there’s too many f****** greedy f******. As artists, we can all do a little bit more to help out, with things like ticket prices, merch prices, everything that we put any kind of price on…

"Those things are really important to me. I could have had a meet and greet for the seven months I’ve just been on tour, and it would have been amazing f****** money.

"But the bottom line is, whoever’s got the richest parents or the most money gets a better experience, and that’s not f****** fair.”

The 'Bigger Than Me' hitmaker also noted how he's given a lot of control over this stage of his career.

He explained: “Everything BMG stands for is really important. The level of control, even the way that the deal is structured, everything makes you feel like you’re in control and they’re there to help.

"Yes, they offer opinions, but it’s not saying, ‘This is what the single or video should be.’ I needed that freedom because the last thing I want is to be sitting in my rocking chair when I’m in my seventies thinking I should have made my own decisions.

"They’ve really embraced me as an artist, all of my ideas and thoughts, which gives me loads of confidence and was what I needed."