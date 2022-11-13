Kylie Minogue’s family are “delighted” she’s back in Australia.

The ‘Spinning Around’ singer had lived in London for several years before returning to her native land earlier this year and she admitted her parents Ron and Carole, and siblings Brendan and Dannii couldn’t be happier to have her nearby again.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: “They are delighted that Oz is now my base and I love being able to be close to them

“Even if I’m not there all the time, it’s a state of mind. Australia has always been my home, but I have lived in so many places – mostly, of course, London.”

The 54-year-old singer still misses the UK but is a regular visitor.

She said: “There is so much to miss but I’ve been back for enough visits to keep any longing at bay.”

As well as her successful music career, Kylie also has her own Especially For You wine range and recently launched a non-alcoholic sparkling rose, which she has been enjoying with her pals.

She said: “I’ve shared a champagne glass of the nought per cent sparking rose with friends and we get that same celebratory feeling as we would with alcoholic bubbly.

“I love hearing that people are enjoying the wine and making it part of their celebrations or dinners.”

Kylie's sister Dannii recently spoke of how much she and her 12-year-old son Ethan have loved having the former 'Neighbours' actress living nearby.

She said: "It's great [having Kylie home]. We have a lot of family time. Our grandma is turning 103 in December so it's just really nice to have that time for Kylie to spend with her nieces and nephews. Our cousins have just had babies.

"Kylie loves hanging out with my son. We love watching the movies, we go to the farm and see the animals and I like to cook for her - she loves my risotto and Kylie does these beautiful roasted tomatoes on bruschetta."