Boris Becker will be reunited with his family by Christmas.

The 54-year-old tennis legend was jailed for two and a half years in April for fraudulently hiding £2.5 million in assets to avoid paying debts but he has been approved for a fast-track scheme under which prisoners are sent back to their home countries to ease the pressure on British hails, with insiders predicting he will be back in Germany next month.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “He’s been signed up to a scheme that means he’ll be home in time for Christmas.”

The early release scheme allows “any foreign national serving a fixed sentence who is liable for removal from the UK to be removed from prison and deported up to 12 months before the earliest release point of their sentence”.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity.”

However, Boris' former spokesperson pointed out the sportsman has made England his home for "many, many years", rather than his native land.

They said: “We are pleased for Boris that he may qualify for an early release and be able to travel to Germany, albeit England has been his home for many, many years.

"I’m sure it will mean a lot to him and his family to be reunited for Christmas.”

It's likely inmates at HMP Huntercombe in Oxfordshire will be sad to see their famous fellow prisoner leave because it was recently revealed he was "popular" in the institution and had been holding exercise classes.

His lawyer Oliver Moser told German media: "Our client Boris Becker is still doing well given the circumstances and he fits constructively into everyday prison life."

Boris is said to have his own private cell and his behaviour in prison has been described as impeccable.

A close friend said: "He’s popular with his ­fellow inmates."

The six-time Grand Slam champion works out in the gym and has shed 18lbs, while he teaches 45 inmates fitness, nutrition, crisis management and a special type of yoga and meditation.

An insider said: "As an athlete, he knows his way around victories and defeats.

"He shares his life experience with his fellow inmates."