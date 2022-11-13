The BFI IMAX has reopened.

The cinema - which first opened 23 years ago before becoming one of the most iconic IMAX locations with 300,000 visitors per year - is back in business after a wide reaching makeover, which includes a 4K IMAX with Laser projection system, 12-channel sound technology and a fresh 65 foot high IMAX screen to deliver a sharper, brighter experience with enhanced contrast, colour and sound. The location - which has the capacity of 493 - has hosted premieres of some of Hollywood’s biggest recent titles, such as ‘Eternals’, ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’, ‘Inception’, ‘The Batman’ and ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’.

Upcoming titles to the venue include the hotly anticipated ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ - the follow up to the 2018 smash hit- and the long awaited ‘Avatar’ sequel, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’.

The BFI’s chief executive, Ben Roberts said: "We are extremely excited to re-launch BFI IMAX with these upgrades to deliver an even greater cinematic experience. This screen has always been a cultural destination for London, and in resuming programming of this iconic landmark our ambition is to grow audiences for a rich diversity of screen culture. We've got a lot of exciting things planned over the coming months, starting with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water, but also showcasing a catalogue of classic and new films, proving that there is something for everyone here at BFI IMAX. We can't wait for people to experience it!"

IMAX’s chief sales officer Giovanni Dolci said: "The BFI IMAX theatre is one of London's great symbols of culture and community, and we're thrilled to bring our audiences an even more cutting-edge and immersive moviegoing experience at this much-loved and internationally recognized destination. This is one of our top-performing screens worldwide and a venue of choice for some of cinema's greatest filmmakers, and we're excited for fans to return to the BFI with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and a strong slate of ambitious movies ahead."