Elon Musk says Twitter staff cannot work remotely.

The 51-year-old billionaire - who finalised his purchase the social media giant for $44 billion late last month - is now expecting all workers to do their 40 hours a week in the office.

In his first email to employees - which was first reported by Bloomberg - Elon warned there were “difficult times ahead” in reference to the looming economic downturn, which is expected to impact Twitter’s ad revenue.

After sacking half of Twitter’s staff - roughly 7,500 people from across the world - the Tesla founder is not thought to be making any more personnel cutbacks but will not be letting existing staff work from home without special permission from Elon himself, according to the letter.

Elon has been busy coming up new revenue streams for the failing site - which defines a heavy user as someone who logs on to the site six or seven times a week and posts 3 to 4 times - such as charging $8 for Twitter Blue, the premium tier that allows for editing tweets and gives accounts a verification.

On Wednesday (09.11.2022), Twitter quickly removed their ‘Official’ label on some accounts that had not paid for a blue tick after it faced mass ridicule.

In response to the instant retraction, Elon - who has dubbed himself ‘Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator’ - tweeted: “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months.

The SpaceX founder teased that more changes will be coming, adding: “We will keep what works change what doesn’t.”