King Charles has led the Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph for the first time as monarch.

The 73-year-old royal - who acceded to the throne in September upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth - had performed the role on behalf of Her Late Majesty in recent years and was seen laying a floral wreath on Sunday (13.11.22) to commemorate soldiers who served in the World Wars before standing by the Cenotaph in London and leading the two-minute silence.

Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin later explained that there was a "special poignancy" surrounding the annual event this year due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth - who died at the age of 96 following a record-breaking 70-year-reign - and Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

He said: "I think Remembrance Sunday is always poignant. I think it’s poignant for the whole nation, this special moment when we pause to reflect on the sacrifice and commitment of others to provide our freedom today. I think there’s a special poignancy this year with both the loss of Her Majesty, another loss of a Second World War veteran."

Tony then went on to add that the day was also poignant because Europe is once again facing the "spectre" of war.

Speaking in an interview on Sky News' programme 'Sophy Ridge on Sunday', he added: "I also think it’s poignant when we have once again the spectre of war in Europe and all that that entails, and a country that’s been invaded and is fighting for its freedom."