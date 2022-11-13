Heather Rae El Moussa wants books for her baby instead of cards.

The 'Selling Sunset' star, 35, is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa - who already has Taylor, 11, and Brayden, six with ex-wife and 'Flip or Flop' co-host Christina Haack - and revealed that her stepchildren have been so supportive during the pregnancy and is asking friends to provide her with books as gifts upon the arrival of her newborn son because cards can be disposed of so easily.

She said: "They are just so loving and caring. They know that I'm dealing with back issues and Taylor's always checking on me. Every time I moan while moving, she's like, 'Are you okay? Do you need anything?' They've just been so supportive and loving,.

"Cards could be thrown away so easily. I wanted to start a library collection for the baby and have our closest friends and family members each write something special to our son. So that later in life we can read his book and tell him it came from an auntie or uncle. I just felt like that was such a special way to start his library."

The reality star went on to add that while she and Tarek have not yet chosen a name for the little one, the family are "so excited" for the new arrival.

She told PEOPLE: "We don't have a name yet but we're all just getting really excited. The nursery is coming together and it's so sweet because we're all calling it 'the baby's room' now, even the kids. It's just really cute."