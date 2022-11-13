Tiffany Trump has married Michael Boulos.

The 29-year-old model - who is the daughter of former US President Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples - tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Michael on Saturday (13.11.22) in a ceremony which saw her parents reunite in her childhood home.

Marla told PEOPLE: "We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics. We chose this as the venue because this was Tiffany's childhood home and where she was brought into the world. It's a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have [dress designer] Elie Saab create the magic."

A source also explained to the outlet that Marla and Tiffany have talked about the wedding day for "a long time and reported that Tiffany - who got engaged to businessman Michael, 25, in 2021 three years after they met at Lindsay Lohan's Greek nightclub - had chosen her "closest" childhood friends to serve as bridesmaids.

The source said: "Marla and Tiffany have talked about this day for a very long time. She is so proud of her daughter and feels she chose the right man.."

Last year, Michael popped the question at the White House Rose Garden with a $1.2-million diamond ring.

Tiffany wrote on Instagram at the time: "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter