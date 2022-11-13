Kim Kardashian wants to "use [her] voice" to help bring justice to children.

The 42-year-old reality superstar - who has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - was honoured with the Giving Tree Award at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday (12.11.22) and used her speech to continue to support the nonprofit organisation on their mission to provide essentials for children in poverty.

She said: "As many of you know, advocating for justice is a deep passion of mine. Justice for me has so many meanings but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair, what is right, and what leads our world better -- especially for our children. I will continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality, and justice to so many children, who have been deprived of access to basic essentials."

'The Kardashians' star was supported at the awards ceremony by her mother Kris Jenner, 67, and younger half-sister Kylie Jenner, 25, and went on to add that - unlike her - people do not need hundreds of millions of social media followers to make a difference before closing out her speech by thanking her mother and her late father Robert Kardashian for guiding her through such a "blessed life."

She added: "You don’t have to break the internet or have millions of followers to make a difference. Everyone in this room has the power. Even the smallest of efforts help. Our support is needed more now than ever, to close the necessity gap and join the fight for change. And I would like to thank my parents. My mom Kris, my backbone, the heartbeat of our family, for showing me what it means to put her children and caring for others first. And my dad, who taught me at a very young age, compassion, gratitude, and the importance of using this blessed life that we have been given to bless others."