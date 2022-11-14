Boy George has revealed he underwent a hair transplant after going bald.

The Culture Club star is currently appearing on ITV reality show 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' and during Sunday night's (13.11.22) episode, he opened up about his new head of hair and revealed he was inspired to go under the knife by former footballer Wayne Rooney who is said to have spent around £30,000 on procedures over the years.

He made the confession after England footballer Jill Scott complimented him on his luscious locks when he removed his hat, and Boy George told her: "My hair is a transplant".

The star added he had it done "at the hair transplant shop," before explaining: "I was bald. Do you know what made me do it? Wayne Rooney."

The singer went on: "Why do you think that is funny? It's the truth. I saw Wayne Rooney's hair and I thought I could actually get my hair done."

Comedian Seann Walsh then joked: "It’s like you’re rebuilding yourself" and George replied: "I am Darth Vader."

George is competing in the ITV show alongside the UK's former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and the singer previously admitted he struggled to see the politician in the jungle as he blames him for how the government handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

The star's mother Dinah was seriously ill in hospital during the pandemic and he was not allowed to visit her, and George broke down in tears when he realised Hancock had joined the show.

George told co-star Scarlette Douglas: “You know, beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die.

“I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, ‘Please look after my mum.’ I used my name, I was like, ‘Please look after my mum.’ And they did, she was fine … I feel like, I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him."

George went on to insist that if his mum had died in hospital, he would have quit the show as soon as Hancock arrived in camp.

He added: "It’s difficult for me because, you know, had something happened, if my mum had gone, I wouldn’t be here now. I would have gone when he walked in.”