Cristiano Ronaldo feels "betrayed" by the way he has been treated by Manchester United.

The footballer returned to the English club last year for his second stint as a striker there after previously leaving in 2009, but the last year has been plagued by poor results and rumours of trouble off the pitch and he's now spoken out about the "most difficult period" of his life in an interview with Piers Morgan.

During a new episode of TalkTV's 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', Ronaldo tells the host he feels "betrayed" by his treatment at Manchester United.

Ronaldo went on to criticise current manager Erik ten Hag, who suspended the star and slapped him with a fine for refusing to come on as a late substitution in a game against Tottenham Hotspur last month and then walking off before the match had finished.

He said of ten Hag: "I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Ronaldo added: "Some people, they don't want me here - not only the coach but the other two or three guys. Not only this year, but last year too. Honestly, I shouldn't say that. But listen, I don't care. People should listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed."

The footballer went on to describe this current period as the "most difficult period of my life” both professionally and personally following the loss of his baby son with partner Georgina who died during childbirth back in April. The little boy's twin sister survived but the family was left devastated by the tragedy.

Ronaldo claimed he felt a lack of "empathy" from club officials after he decided to stay with his daughter when she was hospitalised over the summer instead of attending pre-season training. He even suggests some at the club doubted his reasons for not returning which left him feeling"hurt".

The interview airs on TalkTV later this week and Ronaldo has insisted he decided to speak out to give clarity to fans.

He added: "The fans for me are everything. This is why I give this interview, because I think it’s the right time to speak my mind.”