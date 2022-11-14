Jane Fonda is feeling "very strong" amid her battle with cancer.

The 84-year-old actress announced in September she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma but she is now "halfway through" chemotherapy and has found it "easier than a lot of other" treatment options.

She said: "I'm not losing my hair. I don't feel nauseous. The week when I get the chemo is hard, but then after that, I feel good. I feel very strong."

And the 'Grace and Frankie' star even finds the time to workout on her treatment days.

She told People magazine: "I've lived a good life. I've lived a productive and intentional life.

"And dying is part of life. I hope that I can be an example to young people so they won't be afraid of getting older.

"But you just have to take care of yourself, which I do even now. Even the days that I get chemo, I still do a workout. It's slow and not what it used to be, but still, I'm moving and keeping strong."

Jane turns 85 last month but started her celebrations early with a party in Atlanta on Thursday (10.11.22) that raised over $1 million for the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power Potential (GCAPP), the teen pregnancy prevention and adolescent health organisation she founded in 1995.

Guests - which included Tyler Perry, Ludacris, Glennon Doyle and Catherine Keener - enjoyed a performance from Gladys Knight, and there was also a live auction.

During the sale, the '9 to 5' actress offered a lot where the bidder could join her for drinks at home.

She noted: "And I won't be on chemo so I will be having a lot of drinks."

The winner will also get to join her in January at the premiere of her upcoming movie '80 for Brady'.