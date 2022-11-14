Jane Fonda feels 'very strong' amid cancer battle

Published
2022/11/14 09:00 (GMT)

Jane Fonda is feeling "very strong" amid her battle with cancer.

The 84-year-old actress announced in September she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma but she is now "halfway through" chemotherapy and has found it "easier than a lot of other" treatment options.

She said: "I'm not losing my hair. I don't feel nauseous. The week when I get the chemo is hard, but then after that, I feel good. I feel very strong."

And the 'Grace and Frankie' star even finds the time to workout on her treatment days.

She told People magazine: "I've lived a good life. I've lived a productive and intentional life.

"And dying is part of life. I hope that I can be an example to young people so they won't be afraid of getting older.

"But you just have to take care of yourself, which I do even now. Even the days that I get chemo, I still do a workout. It's slow and not what it used to be, but still, I'm moving and keeping strong."

Jane turns 85 last month but started her celebrations early with a party in Atlanta on Thursday (10.11.22) that raised over $1 million for the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power Potential (GCAPP), the teen pregnancy prevention and adolescent health organisation she founded in 1995.

Guests - which included Tyler Perry, Ludacris, Glennon Doyle and Catherine Keener - enjoyed a performance from Gladys Knight, and there was also a live auction.

During the sale, the '9 to 5' actress offered a lot where the bidder could join her for drinks at home.

She noted: "And I won't be on chemo so I will be having a lot of drinks."

The winner will also get to join her in January at the premiere of her upcoming movie '80 for Brady'.

© BANG Media International

janefonda

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

David Harbour promises 'visceral' Gran Turismo film
Nate Moore teases Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director's cut
Boy George underwent hair transplant after going bald
Cristiano Ronaldo feels 'betrayed' by Manchester United during 'most difficult period' of his life

Recommended