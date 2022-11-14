'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' producer Nate Moore has teased the possibility of a director's cut.

The producer confirmed that a number of scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie ended up on the cutting room floor due to the long running time and hinted that Ryan Coogler's unseen work could be released to fans.

In an interview with Collider, Nate said: "A lot of characters have scenes that are great scenes that the movie just couldn't bear. It's already a relatively long movie, and we wanted to make sure the movie felt as focused as it could, while doing as much as it's doing. But there are some deleted scenes that are really cool. I think there's a spectrum."

The producer continued: "There's some from the Director's Cut that didn't make it forward. There's some that we played with for a long time, and screened, and screened multiple times.

"We're notorious for tinkering a lot in editorial and trying things. Ryan, by the way, is as well. So, things are in, things are out. 'What about this over here?' So, some are closer to completion, some are pretty raw."

Moore previously confirmed that the making of a 'Black Panther 3' would depend on the success of the sequel.

He said: "That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question.

"We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think (Ryan's) really interested to see how the film plays before we decide.

"There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it.

"But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."