Meta's Portal is no more.

The tech giant - formerly known as Facebook - has reportedly stopped development of its smart video display unit.

CTO Andrew Bosworth said the company is focusing its time elsewhere

He said during an internal meeting as quoted by Reuters: "It was just going to take so long, and take so much investment to get into the enterprise segment, it felt like the wrong way to invest your time and money."

The Meta Portal TV, 10 inch, and Go, will still be on sale while stocks last.

It's also moving away from the smartwatch it was developing to work on the Portal and instead focusing on Augmented Reality (AR) glasses.

Meanwhile, Meta recently said they’ve invested over $10 billion over the year to build the metaverse, which boss Mark Zuckerberg believes will become the standard place for gaming as well as socialising and working.

The metaverse is a virtual reality and dystopian future of today’s internet that exists parallel to the real world and can be accessed using VR headsets.