Jon Voight has warned the US is "in danger of a Third World War".

The ‘Midnight Cowboy’ star has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and has criticised those who have blamed the poor performance of the Republican party in the recent mid-term elections on the former 'Apprentice' star.

The 83-year-old actor said in a video he shared on Twitter: “My fellow Americans, we are in danger of a Third World War. We, as a family of one truth, must hear this now. Look at this lie, this deceit that continues day after day.

“Can you not all see this lie in the soul? Wake up, wake up because if we don't see this lie, this land will die, die and its beauty, its freedom, its opportunity. It's supposed to be the land of the free. It's far from it. It's a dark web, a dark world.

"And I feel alone because my friends, a change is coming and a new light will emerge."

The Academy Award winner - who is the father of actress Angelina Jolie, 47, and her 49-year-old brother James Haven - urged people to wake up to “the corruption” that he feels is barring the Trump from returning to the Oval Office, even though he hasn't officially declared he will run for office again in 2024.

Jon said: “We must all see this truth and allow justice to take place now. You see, the only way we can win these elections is to see the lies, deceit and corruption from the left, the media and the unknowns. We know who they are."

And he insisted Trump is the "only" person the US needs.

He added: "But it's all come together and to vote for true justice for all that is praying that the one president who understood truths and had the best interest of the American people the American dream.

"President Donald Trump will return to the presidency. He, and only he, can start the swamp around President Trump to rebuild our soil and our land so we can rise to her glory. Much love to you.”