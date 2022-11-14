Kim Kardashian was awarded the Giving Tree Award at the 2022 Baby 2 Baby Awards.

‘The Kardashians’ star vowed to use her platform to make a better world for children after being handed the gong by Tyler Perry at a star-studded event at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday (12.11.22), which was held in support of the charity, which supports poverty-stricken mothers and babies.

She told the audience - which included Vanessa Bryant, Ciara, Olivia Wilde and Jessica Alba - in her acceptance speech: "As many of you know, advocating for justice is a deep passion of mine.

"Justice for me has so many meanings but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair, what is right and what leads our world better - especially for our children.

"I will continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality and justice to so many children, who have been deprived of access to basic essentials."

But Kim41, insisted anyone can make a difference, no matter how big or small their platform.

She continued: "You don’t have to break the internet or have millions of followers to make a difference. Everyone in this room has the power. "Even the smallest of efforts help. Our support is needed more now than ever, to close the necessity gap and join the fight for change."

The aspiring lawyer also offered her gratitude towards her parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian.

Kim said: "And I would like to thank my parents. My mom Kris, my backbone, the heartbeat of our family, for showing me what it means to put her children and caring for others first and my dad, who taught me at a very young age, compassion, gratitude and the importance of using this blessed life that we have been given to bless others."

The SKIMS founder ended her speech with a nod to "the people I think about, care about and obsessed over more than anyone else," her four kids, nine-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago and three-year-old son Psalm, who she has with her ex-husband Kanye West, 45.