David Harbour has promised a "visceral" 'Gran Turismo' movie.

The 'Stranger Things' star has been cast in the film that is based on the PlayStation racing video game series of the same name and is delighted to be working with director Neill Blomkamp on the project.

Speaking to Collider, David said: "Neill is so cool and such a good director that it's really been a joy to work on this movie, and this movie's going to be... Talk about not what you expect, with him at the helm there's a visceralness to this movie, to this video game world that is so cool. I can't wait for you to see this movie."

The 47-year-old actor also shared his excitement at the prospect of being involved in a film about car racing.

He said: "Yeah. Sim racing, man, who knew? Those guys are incredible."

The new movie will feature rising star Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom and Spice Girl Geri Horner in the cast.

It is based on a true story and follows a 'Gran Turismo' player whose gaming abilities won him a series of Nissan competitions to become a professional racing driver.

Madekwe will play the teenage driver while Harbour stars as the retired racer who teaches him to drive. Geri will feature as the driver's mother.

Orlando will star as a marketing executive who is selling the sport of motor racing.

The movie is scheduled for release in August 2023.

In a statement, Asad Qizilbash of PlayStation Productions, said: "As one of PlayStation’s longest-standing and most beloved franchises, it’s great to be partnering with Columbia Pictures again to bring 'Gran Turismo' to life in an exciting way.

"We can’t wait for audiences to see Neill’s vision of this inspiring true story of gamer turned professional race car driver."

The first 'Gran Turismo' game was released on PlayStation in December 19997, and the latest instalment of the racing simulator - which encourages players to collect a vast array of real vehicles - came out in March 2022.