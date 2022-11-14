Cristiano Ronaldo insists it is "not a problem" if he is moved on from Manchester United because the club needs drastic change.

The Portuguese footballer returned to the club 14 months ago and is appalled there has been "zero" progress with improvements to training facilities, nutrition, or technology since he left in 2009 and no longer believes the team are in with a chance of winning trophies.

He said: “The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex [Ferguson] left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed.

“I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United.

“But you have some things inside that don’t help (us) reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal . . . a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately.

“As Picasso said, you have to destroy it to rebuild it and if they start with me, for me, it’s not a problem.

"I love Manchester United, I love the fans, they’re always on my side. But if they want to do it different… they have to change many, many things.”

Ronaldo's first stint at the club was overseen by Sir Alex Ferguson and he admitted the former manager is aware of United's current shortcomings.

Speaking on in an upcoming interview on TalkTV's 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' about Alex's views on the current situation, he said: “He knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be.

"He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don’t see that… it’s because they don’t want to see; they are blind.”

The 37-year-old sportsman only returned to United after Alex made a personal appeal for him not to go to the club's local rivals Manchester City.

He said: “I followed my heart. “He said to me, ‘It’s impossible for you to come to Manchester City’, and I said, ‘OK, Boss’.”

Despite his unhappiness with his club, Ronaldo is keen to still do his best because of the support he gets from fans.

He said: “They are the most important things in football. You play for them.

“They are always on my side. I feel that every time when I go out, when I walk in the streets, the fans come up to me and they appreciate what I do for football.

“The fans for me are everything. This is why I give this interview, because I think it’s the right time to speak my mind.”