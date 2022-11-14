Michelle Obama thinks “it’s wonderful” her daughters are dating.

The former First Lady loves that her and husband President Barack Obama’s two daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, are active in their pursuit of love and willing to kiss a few frogs before they find their prince.

During her ‘20/20’ interview on Sunday (13.11.2022), The 58-year-old author told host Robin Roberts: “I think it’s wonderful. I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people."

Michelle admitted that Malia and Sasha’s father, the ex Commander-in-Chief, 61, has managed to balance being “concerned” but respectful for their kids’ freedom as her oldest has been dating Rory Farquharson, 22, for a long time and her youngest was linked with Clifton Powell Jr, the 24- year-old son of the actor Clifton Powell Sr, 66.

She said: "Look, they are 24 and 21. They were in high school. They went to prom. They've lived life. And he's learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy."

Michelle shared about her daughters’ hosting skills in their shared pad in Los Angeles and how it was “fun” to watch them together.

She said: "They had prepared a charcuterie tray and tried to make two very weak martinis. They realised they didn't have any of the ingredients, but they were trying to, they were hosting us. And it's just fun, watching them become themselves."

The ‘Becoming’ author laughed about her new found respect for their belongings as she was “astonished” about their requirements for coasters.

Michelle said: "They didn't care about the water marks on my table in the White House, but ooh they got their coasters out, so, you know, as you said, they were paying attention.”

Back in April, the lawyer revealed her pair “loved” the Jonas Brothers - the band made up of Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas - growing up.

She said: “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home. Before it was just pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”