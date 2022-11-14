Margot Robbie didn't want to make an "obvious" 'Barbie' movie.

The 32-year-old actress portrays the beloved Mattel doll in the upcoming film, which she has also produced, and worked with Greta Gerwig to create a subversive take on the iconic toy, even though she knew it would be a daunting prospect.

She said: “Making an obvious Barbie movie would’ve been extremely easy to do, and anything easy to do is probably not worth doing...

“People have got strong feelings. I’d much rather that than indifference. Now, let me subvert your expectations. It’s much scarier, but it’s also a great place to begin.”

Greta was left astonished by Margot's skills on camera.

She told the new issue of America's Vanity Fair magazine: “Once, I wanted to capture Margot in slow motion but have everything else move fast, so I went up to her and said, ‘Could you move at 48 frames per second, even though we’re shooting in 24 frames per second and everyone else will be moving at regular speed?’

"She did some calculation behind her eyes and then f****** did it. She literally moved at a higher frame rate. I don’t know what category that goes into other than magic.”

Meanwhile, Margot admitted she gets frustrated when people overlook her contributions as a producer, thinking they need to run everything by her Lucky Chap partners - her husband Tom Ackerley and their friend Josey McNamara - and not her.

She said: “Yeah, that p***** me off. It’s so annoying because I have to fight [to be taken sriously] every time.”

Admitting she often misses out on early meetings because it is assumed producer is just a vanity title, she added: “Then everyone realises after a few months, ‘Oh, she actually is a producer.'

“But even still, people direct all the money questions at my producing partners, never at me. And so many times Tom and Josey have to say, ‘She’s the one to ask, actually.’ ”

Read the full interview with Margot in December's issue of Vanity Fair magazine and at VanityFair.com.