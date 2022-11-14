George Clooney has reunited with Jean Dujardin for the first time in eight years.

The actors - who first appeared together in 2014's 'The Monuments Men', the same year they made commercial 'How Far?' for Nespresso - have joined forces for a new action-comedy advert for the coffee brand titled 'How far would you go for Nespresso?', which also stars Camille Cottin.

George, 61, said: "We had a great time shooting this sequel – being reunited with Jean is always a pleasure but this time having the brilliant Camille bring her touch of sophistication to the set made for the perfect dynamic.

"With coffee taste and sustainability being at the heart of this commercial, it felt natural for me to be part of the campaign with my Nespresso family."

The 'Artist' actor had an equally great time working on the advert, which sees both men jostling for the last Nespresso capsule, only for it to fly out of the window onto Camille's balcony, prompting them to team up to try and retrieve it.

He said: "It was great to be reunited with George on set again and continue our friendly on-screen rivalry, but this time

having the wonderful Camille to keep us in check. The shoot was of high energy with many comedic moments in the mix, both on and off screen.

"This was all topped off with having an endless supply of delicious coffee amongst friends, what else could you ask for?

Camille hailed her inclusion in the commercial as "such an honour".

She said: "As a French woman who loves coffee, I am of course a huge fan of the Nespresso brand. It was such an honour

to join the great George Clooney and Jean Dujardin on set as part of this iconic Nespresso commercial – especially as I get the better of them in this script, whilst reminding people to do their bit for the planet."

The new Unforgettable Taste campaign by Nespresso featuring George Clooney, Jean Dujardin and Camille Cottin will debut in the UK on 21 November 2022.