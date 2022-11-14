King Charles was made Park Ranger of Windsor on his birthday.

The monarch was officially appointed to the post - which was held for 70 years by his father, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh until his death in April 2021,age 99, - on Monday (14.11.22) in honour of him turning 74.

The Royal Family’s official Twitter page wrote on Monday (14.11.22): “The King has officially become Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, 70 years after his father, The Duke of Edinburgh, was appointed to the post.

According to the statement, the position at the 5,000 acre park - which sees five million visitors a year - supports the team and their “day-to-day stewardship” of the park, which dates back to the 16th century.

The post explained: "The Ranger offers guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates.”

The king is believed to be celebrating his birthday privately - his first since ascending to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September age 96 - but a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ was performed by the Household Cavalary during the Changing of The Guard. In addition, gun salutes were fired across London by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and the Honourable Artillery Company.

The king has experienced a lot of star-studded birthdays with many famous faces, such as his 50th birthday televised gala in 1998 that had a guest list including Spice Girl Geri Halliwell who did her best Marilyn Monroe impression singing ‘Happy Birthday’.

For his 70th milestone, he admitted his love of a Greek classic with a English country life twist; ‘groussaka,’ moussaka that swaps out lamb for grouse.

The then-Prince of Wales wrote in Country Life magazine: "I got this recipe from someone I know. It is delicious.

"I invented a grouse one recently, coq au vin with grouse, as well as moussaka with grouse. It doesn't always have to be lamb - in other words, groussaka!"