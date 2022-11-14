Nick Jonas experienced “excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, and irritability” before being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

The Jonas Brothers star marked World Diabetes Day by highlighting the early warning signs of the chronic blood sugar condition - something he has lived with since he was a child - that impacts the level of glucose in your system and is believed to be hereditary.

On a video posted to Instagram on Sunday (13.11.2022), the 30-year-old musician wrote in the caption: "I had 4 signs that I was living with Type 1 diabetes: excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, and irritability. These can be recognized as common signs of Type 1 diabetes. I’m sharing my signs so that others can #SeeTheSigns. Join me and share yours #SeeTheSigns #T1D #WorldDiabetesDay @beyondtype1."

Nick - who has 10-month-old daughter Malti with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 40, who also shared the video - prompted others, such as the musician Austin Kramer to open up about their own struggles with the illness, who commented: "i lost a ton of weight and had to pee every hour [open mouth emoji], thanks for sharing! #t1d.(sic)"

The 'Jealous’ hitmaker has previously spoken about how his ‘Baywatch’ star wife has really been so supportive of him as he lives with the condition, which requires constant monitoring and lifestyle changes.

In May, Nick revealed it was "one of the first things we spoke about" when they began dating in 2016.

He said: "It's such a big part of my life and has been for so long that, obviously, it was something that I wanted to share with her and include her in that journey."

Nick believes it's important to do "whatever you can to take care of yourself."

He added: "And you'll never get it right 100 percent of the time, but I do my best."