Kate Winslet is returning to 'Dark Season.'

The 47-year-old actress made her professional acting debut in the six-part sci-fi children's serial - which was the first drama to be penned by Russell T Davies and followed three teenagers fighting to save Bishop Grave School from an evil teacher - in 1991 and has now teamed up with the 'Doctor Who' showrunner to play the part of Reet once more as part of an audio drama titled 'Dark Season: Legacy Rising' and is "delighted" to be going back to the beginnings of her career.

She said: "I was delighted to be asked to come back! It’s been genuinely moving and wonderful to revisit those early days of my career. What a way to start, with the now-legendary Russell T Davies! I really treasure those early moments when I learnt so much. Those invaluable early days starting out as a small fish in an enormous pond.... it was a pivotal time in my life."

The 'Titanic' star - who has gone on win an Oscar and act in more than 50 blockbusters since her time on the BBC One show but will reunite with former co-stars Victoria Lambert, Ben Chandler, Grant Parsons, and Brigit Forsyth for the project - explained that the audiobook will be "very special" because it will appeal to a new generation of young people.

She added: "Now, the story goes on and there’s a whole other generation of young people who will enjoy 'Dark Season'. It’s been absolutely lovely to be invited back and to be able to give my voice to the character again after so many years, is very special. It’s been a privilege to revisit that world and reunite the original cast. I don’t think anyone could have expected Kate Winslet returning to the role of Reet for Big Finish, but to record scenes with her interacting with the rest of the original cast has been a real thrill."

The sequel series will also star Aitch Wylie, Bethany Antonia and Jacob Dudman as three new teenagers in four new stories titled 'Spring', 'Sumer' 'Autumn' and 'Winter' and Russell explained that returning to his first series has been one of the "greatest joys" in his life.

He said: "This has been one of the great joys of my life. The first show I ever wrote, back again, with brand-new adventures! And to get all the cast back together - Kate, Victoria, Brigit, Grant and Ben - is the greatest compliment of all. All of us united in very happy memories."

'Dark Season: Legacy Rising' is now available to pre-order at https://www.bigfinish.com/releases/v/dark-season-legacy-rising-2772.