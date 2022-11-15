Gisele Bundchen is not dating Joaquim Valente.

The 42-year-old model finalised her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady, 45, last month but reports that she has already struck up a relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim are said to be "absurd."

A source said: "Any suggestion that Gisele's relationship with Joaquim Valente is anything other than strictly platonic and professional is just ridiculous. is not just completely false—it's absurd!"

A second source alleged that Gisele and her children have been students of Joaquim and his brother for over a year and the dup travel with the family when they are away.

The source told PageSix: "Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half. Jordan and Joaquim travel with the family when they’re out of town because the kids are homeschooled."

The comments come just hours after the 'Taxi' actress was spotted leaving restaurant Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with her children and Joaquin and sources had told Brazillian outlet Purepeople that the instructor was Gisele's new "chosen one."

Earlier this year, Gisele - who has Benjamin, 12, and nine-year-old Vivian with her ex-husband - was taking a jiu-jitsu class led by Joaquin but at the time noted that she was simply adding "more tools to her box" and felt "stronger and more confident" since learning the self-defense art.

She wrote on Instagram: "I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confident, and more empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it's an important skill for all, but especially for us women."