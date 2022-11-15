Jana Kramer used to date Chris Evans.

The 38-year-old actress - who split from Mike Caussin last year after six years of marriage - revealed that she dated the Sexiest Man Alive years before he shot to global fame as Captain America in the MCU series but never heard from him again after a "mortifying" bathroom incident.

She said: "I know him pretty well. We - I honestly can't remember how we met - it was way before Instagram. It was at a club. So I'm gonna say I was...26ish. He had just done the Scarlett Johansson movie and he was younger. But he was definitely known. He wasn't Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie. I can't remember how many dates it was, I just remember the last date. We were all hanging out. It was a fun time but I was getting a little sleeping. To this day I'm actually sort of mortified! And so I was like, 'Hey I'm gonna go to bed' or whatever.

The 'One Tree Hill' actress went on to explain that she had eaten asparagus for dinner - which is known for creating an unpleasant scent - and that she "never heard from him again" when he used the bathroom after her.

Speaking on the 'Whine Down' podcast, she added: "And so I had asparagus for dinner that night so I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me. And so that's the last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again from the morning. We didn't hook up that night. He stayed up with his friends and the next day I did the asparagus walk of shame the next day and [I] never heard from him again!"