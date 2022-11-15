Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 67-year-old star - who previously tested positive in January and missed some episodes of 'The View' in the New Year - was absent from Monday's (14.11.22) edition of the talk show.

A representative for the show told Entertainment Weekly that Whoopi had felt under the weather before the show, and didn't appear on the broadcast.

Later in the afternoon, she received her positive result.

Her co-host Joy Behar - who has regularly skipped the start of the week following the season 26 premiere - was also absent, with Sara Haines filling in as moderator.

Sunny Hostin was on the panel alongside co-stars Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Whoopi was shocked by her COVID-19 diagnosis after having all her jabs and trying to keep safe.

She said at the time: "It was a shock because you know, I'm triple vaxxed, haven't been anywhere, haven't done anything, but that's the thing about the Omicron.

"You just don't know where it is. You don't know where it is, who's got it, who's passing it.

"So you know, it's one of those things where you think 'I've done everything I was supposed to do.'"

The Hollywood star insisted she wasn't worried about the long-term impact of COVID on her health, despite having battled pneumonia and sepsis a few years ago.

She said: "I just feel like you can only do what you can do and whatever your body decides is going to do is what you have to roll with."

Meanwhile, her latest positive test comes a week after she quit Twitter following Elon Musk's acquisition.

She explained: "So it has been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and the place, it’s a mess.

"He also suspended Kathy Griffin for impersonating him on a parody account, which has started a FreeKathy hashtag to trend. I’m ... I’m getting off. I’m getting off today because I just feel like, you know, it’s so messy."