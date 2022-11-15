Mike Tindall once accidentally exposed his underwear to his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, after performing an "over-exaggerated" dance move in front of her.

The former England rugby union star, 44, has told how he had to swiftly walk away after his trousers ripped right in front of the Princess Royal - the mother of Mike's wife Zara Tindall - to reveal his boxer shorts, which had the slogan "nibble my nuts" on.

Upon seeing his pants with the message on, the 72-year-old princess said: "I’d rather not."

Speaking on TV show 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' about the unfortunate incident, which occurred after he had performed a "s*** drop" dance move - when someone squats quickly and as low as possible before popping back up - he recalled: "I love a suit.

"My problem with suits is I over exaggerate dancing at weddings ... I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff.

"The old s*** drop gets me every time. I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, they were like, 'Oh my God, what are you going to do?' I was like, 'Don’t worry I’ve got a spare.'

"They were like, 'Who brings a spare suit?' Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit.

"Zara had like a 30th birthday, it was a disco, 70s-themed one, I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits - rugby player’s bum and legs - so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a s*** drop in front of my mother-in-law.

"Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said 'nibble my nuts'.

"As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, 'I’d rather not.' I’ve gone, 'I’m going,' and walked off."

Last week, Mike revealed told how he and Zara - who share children Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, 19 months - discovered they both "quite like getting smashed" on their first date, after they met in Sydney, Australia in 2003 during the Rugby World Cup.

He said: "First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one.

"Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."