Margot Robbie's female-fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film has been scrapped.

The 32-year-old actress admitted a "really cool" story had been in development with Disney "for a while", but that project is now over.

She told the new issue of America's Vanity Fair magazine: "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led - not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story - which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it."

In May, executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer - who has worked on all five 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movies - confirmed he was in talks with Robbie about developing another film in the franchise.

He said: "We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts – one with her, one without."

It was first revealed in June 2020 that Robbie was set to reunite with her 'Birds of Prey' writer Christina Hodson for the project.

One of Robbie's latest roles sees her star as nurse Valerie Voze, in David O. Russell's comedy-thriller 'Amsterdam', and the actress recently told how she sent the director to sleep while filming the motion picture.

She said: "One day he made me come in to read, like, 40 pages of dialogue. I start to read and he says, ‘No, no, no. More calm, more relaxed’.

"So I did it again and he was like, ‘No, no, no. I want you to read it like you just took three Xanax’. I thought to myself, ‘I’m putting him to sleep’.

"He was [drifting off] like this, so I stop and ask him if he wants me to put more energy into it.

"And he goes, ‘No! You’re doing it perfectly’. So I did the whole thing until he was fully asleep and snoring."

