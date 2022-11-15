Len Goodman is leaving 'Dancing with the Stars' after 17 years.

The 78-year-old ballroom dancer has been head judge on the US dance competition television series since the first season in 2005, and on Monday's (14.11.22) episode, the British star announced it would be his last time on the panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Len wishes to spend more time with his family back in the UK.

He said: “This will be my last season judging ‘Dancing With the Stars'.

I’ve been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

Len added: “It’s been such a wonderful experience for me and look forward so much to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.”

Across the pond, Len was head judge on BBC One’s Latin and ballroom show 'Strictly Come Dancing' from the very first season in 2004 until 2016.

He was replaced by current head judge Shirley Ballas.

Reacting to Len's retirement, 'DwtS' pro Gleb Savchenko admitted it's "heartbreaking" to see the ballroom champion go.

He told Page Six: “All of the critiques and all of the little points that he always said to us, we all took on board and we all worked on it because he is the representation of ballroom dance.

“So for him leaving the show, it’s heartbreaking. I got emotional just hearing it. We just all love Len so, so much, and not having him, it’ll be a missing piece.”

It's not known whether another judge will step in for the big grand finale, which airs on Monday (21.11.22) on Disney+.

Back home, Len runs a ballroom dance school in Dartford, Kent.