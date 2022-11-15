Christina Applegate made her first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) as she accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 50-year-old actress - who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition in the summer of 2021 - stepped out with a walking stick on Monday (14.11.22) as she finally accepted the honour after initially being set to receive the star in 2020 before the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.

The 'Dead To Me' actress thanked her husband Martyn LeNoble and their 11-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace, during her emotional speech.

She said: "To my family who has spoken here today, you are my everything.

“I love that I started with you two and end it with you two, and I thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. You are my people. You are my loves.”

She also gave a special shout out to Sadie Grace, and revealed her daughter has been a source of comfort and support during her MS battle.

She added: "The most important person in this world is my daughter. You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting.

"I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school… thank you for standing beside me through all of this.”

Christina had noted she couldn't "stand for long", and so she only planned to "thank the people I really need to thank", which included 'Married… with Children' co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino, as well as her team, and fellow 'Dead To Me' cast member Linda Cardellini and creator Liz Feldman.

She also briefly referenced her MS diagnosis and encouraged the audience to "laugh".

She quipped: "Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I'm not wearing shoes! Anywho, you're supposed to laugh at that."