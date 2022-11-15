Andrew Garfield has "some guilt" about not settling down and starting a family.

The ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ star turns 40 next year and admits he always thought he would be the first out of his friendship group to get married and have children - but his Hollywood career got in the way.

The actor told the British edition of GQ magazine: "Oh, God. Where do I start with why it didn’t happen? No, it’s more about accepting a different path than what was kind of expected of me from birth. Like, By this time you will have done this, and you will have at least one child – that kind of thing. I think I have some guilt around that. And obviously it’s easier for me as a man..."

However, the 'Eyes of Tammy Faye' actor admits it has been freeing not carrying out the "societal obligation of procreating" by 40.

On the upcoming milestone, he said: “It’s interesting. It feels far off. I need to start thinking about a good party. If I organise something fun, it’ll be great. And the good news is, all my high school friends, we’re all celebrating [turning 40] together. But it’s interesting – I always thought I would be the first to have kids and settle down, and they’re all shacked up and a couple of kids deep, for the most part. And I’m like [laughs].

“I’m here with you, eating a burger, just contemplating existence. Trying to fill my days with as much nonsense as I possibly can. So that’s interesting. Releasing myself from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I’m 40 has been an interesting thing to do with myself. [Laughs] I’m not going to bore your readers with the machinations of…”

In the candid interview, the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star also opened up about the devasting loss of his mother Lynn - who died from pancreatic cancer in 2019 - and the profound affect it had on him and how he views his success.

Andrew said: “I’ve been thinking about this a lot, the reason for this weird peace I’ve been experiencing. I think the loss of my mum was a big thing. That cataclysm is a forever-reverberating shift into a deeper awareness of reality. Existence. The shortness of this window we have. I think that’s working on me in profound ways that I’m probably not even aware of. Combined with a lot of output – a few things coming out at the same time, things I was really happy and proud of. We’re never satisfied, really, but there was – I don’t know – a semblance of satisfaction that I started to feel, with how ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ turned out, with how ‘Angels in America’ turned out. And actually with how being involved in that 'Spider-Man' movie turned out.”