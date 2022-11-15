'Candy Crush Saga' is adding a number of exciting in-game features and updates including 12 new audio tracks to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary.

The Match-3 mobile game from King continues to be enjoyed by millions of people, and since it first became available to download in November 2012 it has amassed over three billion downloads, becoming the most downloaded casual match game of all time.

The 12 new audio tracks which are being made available in-game were recorded with a live orchestra at Abbey Road Studios in London, and the new music evokes an atmosphere that immerses players into the Candy Crush world.

Speaking about the landmark date, King President Tjodolf Sommestad said: "'Candy Crush Saga' pioneered the way the world plays games on their phones and 10 years later, it feels like we’re just getting started.

"I’m immensely proud of the team and the work they have put in to achieve this level of success. We put a huge amount of care and craft into creating a game that is enjoyed by so many people around the world. We are committed to our mission of making the world playful for many more years to come.”

Bobby Kotick - Chief Executive Officer at Activision Blizzard - added: "Over the past ten years, 'Candy Crush Saga' has become a cultural phenomenon that brings joy every day to millions.

"None of this would be possible without our exceptional team and our dedicated players, who made this the iconic game it is today. I can’t wait to experience what the next decade of Candy Crush holds for the world.”

Since 'Candy Crush Saga' launched more than five trillion levels have been completed. It has been played on all seven continents, including Antarctica, with more than 200 million monthly active users, the broader 'Candy Crush' franchise was the top-grossing game franchise in the US app stores in the third quarter of 2022, a position it has held for 21 quarters in a row.

'Candy Crush Saga' is available to download and play for free on iOS and Android.

To learn more about the mobile game, visit: Candycrushsaga.com, while fans can join in the celebrations on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter using the hashtag #10YearsOfFun.