Megan Thee Stallion's record label has been slapped with a restraining order after they tried to "block" the use of her music at the American Music Awards.

The 'Sweetest Pie' hitmaker is set to perform at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on November 20, and amid a long-running feud with 1501 Certified Entertainment - who she has had a number of issues with, including blocking the release of her new music and contractual problems - the rap megastar was forced to take legal action so she could go ahead with her performance.

As reported by TMZ, the 27-year-old star accused the label of "threatening and retaliatory” behaviour, which could "irreparably harm” her career, in an order filed in Harris County District Court in Texas.

1501 will have the opportunity to respond to the accusations at a hearing on November 22.

The two parties have been embroiled in a two-year legal wrangle.

In the summer, Megan sued the label for $1 million in damages.

The 'Savage' hitmaker amended her lawsuit after she released what she believed to be her final album in her contract with the label, 'Traumazine'.

As well as seeking monetary reimbursement for allegedly not being paid royalties, she also hired a forensic investigator to establish why the LP was leaked early.

Carl Crawford, the founder of 1501, also alleged that Megan had not paid her share of her touring and merchandise profits with the firm.

Megan was also countersued by 1501 over her compilation 'Something for Thee Hotties'.

The 'WAP' hitmaker - whose real name is Megan Pete - filed a lawsuit against the label in February, "seeking a declaration that her album, ‘Something for Thee Hotties’ constituted an ‘Album’ as defined in the parties’ recording agreement."

The record in question was released on October 29, 2021.

She claimed she was told on January 5, that the record was not classed as an album under her recording contract.

Her lawyers said in the filing: “1501’s new position, taken months after the album’s release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to try to take further advantage of Pete, at great expense and not in good faith."

However, 1501 disagreed and filed a fresh lawsuit claiming the release was “made up of 21 recordings and includes spoken interlude recordings on which MTS does not appear as well as several previously-released recordings.”

They argued that the 'Butter' hitmaker was only featured on the whole release for less than 30 minutes and that her contract with them includes a clause which states that for it to constitute an album it "must include at least 12 new master recordings of her studio performances of previously unreleased musical compositions."

However, Megan's side insisted she was only told that it would have to be 45-minutes long.

She took to Twitter to call out the label for allegedly telling her she doesn't make enough money for them one minute and wanting to make more money from her the next.

She penned: “First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me? (sic)"

In 2020, Megan accused the label of blocking the release of her new music.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper explained that she tried to negotiate aspects of her contract with 1501 after signing a deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation management - who enlightened her to some of the clauses in the deal.

And she insisted she is "not a greedy person" and doesn't like "confrontation".

Megan said at the time: "I'm not a greedy person. I'm not a person that likes confrontation. I'm nice and I'm real family-oriented."