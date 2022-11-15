Frankie Grande was reportedly "attacked and robbed" in New York City last week.

The former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star - who is the older brother of pop superstar Ariana Grande - was a victim of a violent mugging on the streets of Manhattan with cops alleging two teenage assailants punched him in the back of the head and then stole his bag.

According to TMZ, the 39-year-old social media personality was strolling down the street before coming into contact with the pair.

The 13 and 17 year old attackers were charged on counts of assault, robbery and grand larceny after they attempted to use his stolen credit card at a smoke shop.

The attack comes almost five months after Ariana's stalker broke into her house on her birthday.

The Thank U, Next' hitmaker wasn't at her pad in Montecito, California, in June, when Aharon Brown allegedly violated his restraining order by somehow gaining access to her property, triggering security alarms.

Police arrived to the house and arrested the man, and he was arraigned on charges of stalking, burglary, damaging power lines, violation of a court order and obstruction.

He was placed in custody after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Brown was arrested at Ariana's house last September after turning up with a large hunting knife and allegedly making threats to kill, prompting a judge to issue a restraining order prohibiting him from going anywhere near the star.

However, he was said to have violated the order by trying to find Ariana and getting close, and was supposed to turn himself in as a result.

The '7 Rings' singer previously admitted she was "terrified" by Brown and his obsessive behaviour.

A law enforcement officer also filed a declaration stating he felt the restraining order was essential because he feared the alleged stalker would be released from jail.

Ariana was at home when Brown turned up to the property with the knife.

He is said to have screamed at her security: "I'll f****** kill you and her."