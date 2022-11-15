Chris Redd is set to go under the knife after being attacked outside a gig.

The 37-year-old former 'Saturday Night Live' star was believed to have suffered two black eyes and a broken nose when he was punched by an assailant wearing a knuckleduster outside the Comedy Cellar venue in Manhattan last month.

And insiders have told TMZ the surgery will involve breaking the comedian’s nose back into the original position as doctors want it to heal back into its pre-ambush form after his visage bones were cracked in three separate pieces.

They detailed how the ex ‘Kenan’ star will be knocked out for roughly two to three hours as the plastic surgeon does their best to restore his face.

Chris was heading to the club to perform a 15-minute set when a man approached him and punched him in the face before running off. The star was helped by members of staff who rushed to his aid and was later admitted to hospital to treat his injuries.

The gossip outlet reported the stand-up had a chain snatched from around his neck during the attack, but he was later able to recover the jewellery.

After the attack, police have been appealing for help tracing the person responsible.

The alleged attacker is described as between 35 and 40 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds. Surveillance footage which appears to show the alleged attacker caught on camera close to the comedy venue was released.

Police do not believe the attack is linked to a headline-grabbing street challenge called the "knockout game" which was blamed for a number of attacks across the US, in which unwitting victims are punched at random by strangers on the street.