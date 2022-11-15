Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have made their red carpet debut as a couple, three months after split rumours surfaced.

Back in August, it was claimed that the 32-year-old actor and the 26-year-old actress had gone their separate ways after three years of dating, with Gabriella said to be "heartbroken".

A source told In Touch magazine at the time: "He didn't want to be tied down and work has picked up since the pandemic ended."

However, the pair looked smitten as the 'Isn't It Romantic' star put his arms around the brunette beauty on the red carpet at the premiere of Liam's latest flick 'Poker Face' in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday (15.11.22).

Speaking previously about their relationship, Gabriella said: "My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me.

"And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself.'

"I completely understand [the interest in her relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.

"But he's great. They [the Hemsworths] are great.

"They are the most beautiful people and I'm very lucky to know them."

Liam previously tied the knot with Miley Cyrus in December 2018 after almost a decade of on/off dating.

However, the couple split eight months after the wedding and divorced in January 2020.

Liam was first linked to Gabriella in December 2019, following his split from Miley.

Speaking about their relationship previously, a source said: "His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley. They like the same things and have the same lifestyle.

"It's not a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Gabriella is very laid back and even-keeled."